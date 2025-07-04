Ratton School is preparing to welcome prospective parents and students for their annual Open Events! Come along – everyone welcome!

Headteacher Mr Gavin Peevers said:-

“We look forward to opening the doors to our community from September, ready to showcase everything we have on offer here at Ratton School. It is always a pleasure to welcome prospective students together with their families, giving them the chance to explore our school grounds, educational opportunities and meet our teachers and wider team.

Our open events offer our current students the chance to share their own educational journeys and accomplishments, something we have found is most helpful to prospective students when considering if our school is right for them and their next chapter into secondary school.

Our aim is to ensure our events are informative, interactive, honest in approach and, of course, fun.”

For more information about Ratton School, part of the South Downs Learning Trust, check out their websites : www.ratton.co.uk www.sdlt.org.uk .

For prospective families and students, read their transition #Blog LINK HERE : https://rattonschooleastbourne.wordpress.com/2023/09/01/starting-secondary-school-teamratton/?fbclid=IwY2xjawLUkqpleHRuA2FlbQIxMQBicmlkETBTUzlEQW1YaGw4NHVxZjJIAR6oij8L3htAqX-5vNYnVa6Q49_jy-t542mpcZYNcvueHA8qIwUhQEIySjJTAw_aem_y9NoOn7xd5fP4bjajc3iGQ

Want to know more about what makes Ratton School special? Transition #Podcast episodes available via the school’s website and social platforms. What better way to hear about their school than from the students themselves! Go check it out.

