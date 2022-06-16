Reader's letter: Great work experience for Eastbourne year 10 students

Work experience students at Willingdon Community School

We are delighted that we were able to run work experience this year for Willingdon Community School students in year 10.

We thank the local businesses and companies who provided places for our students.

The impact work experience had on our children was hugely positive.

They enjoyed the experience of work and it helped students focus more on their studies; recognising the importance of achieving good GCSEs as a stepping stone to their futures.