Reader's letter: Great work experience for Eastbourne year 10 students

We are delighted that we were able to run work experience this year for Willingdon Community School students in year 10.
We thank the local businesses and companies who provided places for our students.
The impact work experience had on our children was hugely positive.
They enjoyed the experience of work and it helped students focus more on their studies; recognising the importance of achieving good GCSEs as a stepping stone to their futures.
If any local companies are interested in offering our students a work experience placement for the week beginning May 15 – May 19 2023, please contact Sarah Rooney on [email protected] or 01323485254 ext 281