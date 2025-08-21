Record grade 9s for Shoreham Academy

This summer has been another highly successful one at Shoreham Academy, as students and staff celebrate receiving an excellent set of results with record grade 9s.

This year, 65% of Year 11s achieved a grade 5 or above in both English and Maths, with over a third of all exams sat securing a grade 7 or higher.

Alongside the overall year group success, there were some standout individual performances with a raft of the top grade 9s. This includes:

-Abigail, who achieved ten grade 9s, including in English Literature, French and Latin, as well as one grade 8 and a grade 7;

-Aoyin, who achieved ten grade 9s, including in Maths, Design Technology and Computer Science, and a grade 6;

-Faiza, who achieved ten grade 9s, including in Business, English Language and Geography, and two grade 8s;

-Mackenzie, who achieved seven grade 9s, including in Biology, Chemistry and Physics, as well as one grade 8, two grade 7s and a grade 6;

-Archie, who achieved seven grade 9s, including in Spanish, Maths and Geography, as well as three grade 8s;

-Grace N, who achieved seven grade 9s, including in Maths and Further Maths, as well as two grade 8s and three grade 7s;

-Kyan, who achieved five grade 9s, including in Biology, Chemistry and Physics, as well as five grade 8s and a grade 7.

Commenting on their achievements, students were delighted to see their efforts pay off. Abigail said of her ten grade 9s: “I’m so relieved to finally have my results and so excited that my hard work has been worth it!’

Aoyin, who also achieved ten grade 9s, added: “I’m so thrilled with my results. I feel like it’s paid off so much but most of all thank you to all the amazing teachers.”

Archie said of his results and next steps:

“I am so surprised! The school prepares you a lot, so the results are a real positive. I’m really looking forward to coming back for Sixth Form.”

Today’s celebrations have also been an opportunity for students to confirm their attendance at the school’s highly successful Sixth Form, with the majority of this year’s Year 11s now looking forward to returning for their A Level studies.

The Sixth Form had its own day of excitement and relief last week as students secured impressive outcomes and destinations. Amongst them, 40% of university applicants achieved the grades they needed to secure their place at Oxbridge or Russell Group universities in what was the Sixth Form’s best ever set of results.

Victoria Penney, Senior Vice Principal with responsibility for Key Stage 4, said: “This morning has been full of excitement and pride for all of us, as students received their GCSE results. This group of Year 11s have been hard-working, conscientious and determined and that has paid off in the performances we have seen. It is of course hugely gratifying that we have seen record numbers of the top grades this year, but most importantly each student can be proud that they have achieved well and gained the qualifications, skills and knowledge they need to succeed in their next steps.”

Jim Coupe, Principal of Shoreham Academy, said: “These results are a considerable credit to students, at what is an important milestone in their school careers. We hope that these outcomes not only provide excellent foundations for the next stage of their studies but also reinforce their confidence in what they can achieve. It is brilliant that so many of them will be returning in a few short weeks to begin their A Level courses at our Sixth Form.

“Today’s achievements are also a reflection of our fantastic staff team, who show our young people each day what is possible and set ambitious goals while ensuring each student has the support they need to thrive. I would like to thank them and our students’ families for the part they play as a vital part of our school community.”

1 . Contributed Mackenzie at Shoreham Academy pleased after collecting his results today. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Faiza saw her hard work pay off today. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Student Grace also achieved some impressive grades. Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Shoreham Academy students have been celebrating an excellent set of GCSEs today. Photo: Submitted