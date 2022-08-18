'Resilient' Steyning Grammar school students celebrate A-level results

Following two years of disruption, students at the school, which is supported by Bohunt Education Trust (BET) have been working extremely hard towards their exams, with standout achievements of the day including:

Rose Grayson achieved 4 A* grades in Chemistry, Maths, Further Maths and Physics and will be going on to study Physics and Philosophy at Magdalen College, Oxford. James Durant also achieved 4 A* grades in Economics, Maths, Further Maths and Physics and will be studying Maths at University College London (UCL). Sophie Grayson achieved 3 A*s and an A whilst Michael Shirley and Xian Whiley achieved 3 A*s. Max Fordham, alongside being Sixth Form student Vice President, has secured a competitive apprenticeship at Thales in Software Engineering.

Subjects in which students have done particularly well include: Drama (achieving 63% A*-A), Photography (56% A*-A), Further Maths (44% A*-A), Chemistry (43% A*- A), and RE (42% A*-A) whilst Drama, Dance, Music, PE, Photography and Politics all achieved 100% A*-C. Applied courses in Business, Health and Social Care, IT, Music and PE also performed very strongly with an average grade of Distinction across the School.

Claire Monahan, head at Steyning Grammar School Sixth Form, said: “We are delighted with the results and outcomes that our students here at Steyning Grammar School Sixth Form have achieved and impressed by the resilience they have shown throughout their post 16 studies. All our students, and staff alike, have worked extremely hard over the last two years showing real grit and commitment, and today’s achievements are testament to that.”

Adam Whitehead, headteacher at Steyning Grammar School, added: “We look forward to watching our Sixth Form alumni go on to study at universities of their choice, as well as undertaking apprenticeships or entering the world of work – whatever their next steps we know they will take with them their learnings and experiences during their time with us. It is a tribute to the professionalism and expertise of staff at SGS that students have been guided successfully through these turbulent times.”

