Rock stars in the making - Collyer's geology students visit Portsmouth University

Collyer’s first year Geology students have been exploring the Geology Department at the University of Portsmouth, engaging in enriching lectures and getting an insight into cutting-edge technology driving the Geology industry.

The University's Geology course leader Catherine Mottram began the day by delivering a valuable introductory talk, educating students on the pioneering role of Geology in solving current-world problems like climate change. This was then consolidated by Dean Bullen, another esteemed lecturer at the university, who facilitated a mineral exploration exercise, through which students were able to practise current field skills and learn more about how the science looks in the real world.

The importance of technology in mineral identification techniques was demonstrated by Dr Andy Gibson, who helped enlighten students on the fascinating contrast between modern and traditional methods of obtaining data. From this, the students learned of the dynamic nature of the field and the importance of its history in present-day research.

Collyer's Assistant Director of the Science Faculty and Head of Geology, Dr Ian Carr, said: “It was great it was to hear about the opportunities available from the enthusiastic staff at Portsmouth. Many of our students are certainly considering another visit to the University of Portsmouth in a year’s time!"

Students were given greater insight into life as a Geology student at Portsmouth by former Collyer’s student Tessa Collins, who is now in her final year at the university, who talked about her experience on the course and her exciting work during her placement year.

Dr Carr added: "Our students were certainly left inspired by Tessa's story and felt it was a great experience to visit this wonderful university and feel part of the larger Geology community”.

The visit also included a fascinating tour of the Geology department and its many laboratories, including the palaeontology and geotechnical labs.

Collyer’s Deputy Principal Steve Martell was incredibly enthusiastic to hear of the opportunity granted to students: “The activities and lectures provided by the University of Portsmouth undoubtedly left our first year Geologists inspired and excited to apply their new knowledge to their studies”.

After this fantastic visit, the Collyer’s Geology department now look forward to future academic trips and opportunities for students to engage with their course and enrich their knowledge.