Rock stars rewarded - Collyer's geology students celebrate success

Second year A-level Geology students were recently joined by the former President of the Geological Society of London, David Shilston, to celebrate their time at Collyer’s.

Dr Ian Carr, Collyer’s Assistant Director of the Science Faculty and Head of Geology, reviewed the trips and events that the students had undertaken including a trip to Portsmouth University, field work at Stone Farm Rocks and Pulborough Brooks, an enrichment trip to Iceland, and nearly 60 workshops and talks as part of the Kirsty Brown series of events.

Dr Carr said: “This has been a fantastic group to teach, and they will be sorely missed. I’m positive that they will all go on to great things in the future!”

The students gave David a ‘Thank You’ card for his contribution to the course which included two ‘Kirsty Brown’ talks and co-leading three days of fieldwork. David then presented fun certificates to students for their individual achievements.

Dr Carr added: “David also took time out to talk to the students about their future aspirations and wished them good luck for their exams. He and I are thoroughly impressed with the skills they have developed during their time at Collyer’s.”