Roedean reports highest ever number of top grade 9 at GCSE

Roedean GCSE pupils have achieved the best ever percentage of grade 9s at the school this year.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some 37% of the 1178 grades awarded were a 9 - the top award for a GCSE - and the school's most common grade. This is one percent higher than last year’s record.

The bumper crop of top grades follows on the heels of A levels last Thursday at Roedean when a third of all grades were A*A.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This cohort also achieved 59% of all grades being an 8 or a 9 - that’s the highest percentage at the school. Some 26 pupils gor straight 8s and 9s and the average grade was 7.5.

Roedean pupils get a first look at their grades after months of harding work

Impressively, six students bagged an incredible 65 grade 9s between them. Furthermore, 26 pupils were awarded all Grades 8 or 9, and fifteen achieved nine or more Grade 9s. The students have all shown exceptional academic focus and diligence, and approached their examinations with quiet confidence.

Head Niamh Green said the pupils had worked incredibly hard in the run up to the exams and were getting just what they deserved.

She said: “Congratulations to the Year 11s. I have no doubt that these GCSE grades will be a stepping stone for the girls to succeed with confidence and pride in the sixth form and beyond. I am hugely grateful to my colleagues who have prepared the Year 11s so well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are so many stand-out performances, including those who have definitely outperformed their own expectations and achieved grades which are the product of dedication and determination – the girls all thoroughly deserve their success.”