Roedean teens brave midnight thunder and lightning to raise thousands for MNDA in 24-hour race

Year eight pupils from Roedean braved midnight storms to complete a 24-hour race, collectively walking and running more than 2500 kilometres in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

The 12- and 13-year olds were determined to raise as much money as possible for the chosen school charity - despite having to stop proceedings from 10pm to midnight as a huge lightning storm crackled through the city.

The race on Roedean grounds was started by Professor of Molecular Neuroscience at the University of Sussex Majid Hafezparast, who has a special interest in the disease. As he cut the ribbon, the girls streamed over the line to begin their mammoth challenge, taking it in turns to rest and eat pizza to fuel their efforts.

Along with a handful of teachers, the school covered 2,628 kilometres and raised over £6,300. Overall this year, the year group has raised £6716 for the charity.

Deputy head Ross Barrand, who took part in the event and clocked up 85 kms, said: “Throughout the whole time, the girls were chatting as they went round, running some sections, listening to music, kicking a football, dancing – it was brilliant!

The event was great fun and I was incredibly impressed by the way the Year 8s threw themselves into it – they were up for the challenge, and their commitment to doing well is clear from the fact that 24 of the Year 8s covered 30 kilometres or more each. Eight students and four members of staff covered the marathon distance of 42 kilometres or more, which is astonishing. I am really proud of them, and I’m sure it was their enthusiasm which dragged me around the marathon distance too! However, covering a remarkable 60 kilometres, the highest accolade goes to Phoebe who was determined to do well as this charity has personal significance for her. Well done to everyone involved.”

He added: “Thank you also to the wider community who joined in – staff came along on Saturday morning, and parents and family joined as the race came to a close. I am grateful to my colleagues who were there throughout to support the girls, and in so doing, they covered lots of ground too – well done to Mr Bond (63km) and Mr Wilson (75km). This was a community event, with the Grounds and Estates teams marking out the track, and all those students, members of staff, and parents who got stuck in to make a difference for MNDA.”