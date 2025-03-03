Rogate's children help Chichester Foodbank
As Easter approaches, Chichester District Foodbank is preparing to pack essential Kids Lunch Packs to distribute to children across the district. Their goal is to ensure no child goes hungry during the holiday break. This Easter, the Foodbank will pack around 1,000 lunch packs, each filled with a ten-day supply of lunch items and store cupboard essentials. Kids Lunch Packs provide nutritious meals for children who rely on free school meals but face hunger during the holidays.
Chichester distribute around 1,000 packs each year before Easter, Summer, and Christmas to families in need, reaching approximately 1 in 3 children eligible for free school meals in the Chichester district.
Items the Foodbank are particularly looking for include: Breakfast cereal, tinned custard, rice pudding or sponges, cooking sauces, tins of fruit and vegetables, hot chocolate, squash, UHT milk, fruit juice, tins of meat and fish, jam, peanut butter & marmite, toothbrushes & toothpaste, treats & lunchbox snacks, and rice & pasta.
Ways to donate, as well as details of all the Foodbank's work, can be found on their website.