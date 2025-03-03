Rogate's children help Chichester Foodbank

The children and staff of Rogate CE Primary School held a non-uniform day on Friday 28th February in return for donations for Chichester Foodbank's Easter Kids Lunch Packs drive. They received a huge number of donations of all types, and the children got to wear their home clothes for the day in return.

As Easter approaches, Chichester District Foodbank is preparing to pack essential Kids Lunch Packs to distribute to children across the district. Their goal is to ensure no child goes hungry during the holiday break. This Easter, the Foodbank will pack around 1,000 lunch packs, each filled with a ten-day supply of lunch items and store cupboard essentials. Kids Lunch Packs provide nutritious meals for children who rely on free school meals but face hunger during the holidays.

Chichester distribute around 1,000 packs each year before Easter, Summer, and Christmas to families in need, reaching approximately 1 in 3 children eligible for free school meals in the Chichester district.

Items the Foodbank are particularly looking for include: Breakfast cereal, tinned custard, rice pudding or sponges, cooking sauces, tins of fruit and vegetables, hot chocolate, squash, UHT milk, fruit juice, tins of meat and fish, jam, peanut butter & marmite, toothbrushes & toothpaste, treats & lunchbox snacks, and rice & pasta.

Ways to donate, as well as details of all the Foodbank's work, can be found on their website.