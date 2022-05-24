Pupils of the March School welcome their new car park

The unveiling of new official signage was the final stage in the project, which includes a ‘kiss and drop-off area’ and 40 parking spaces, all funded by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

The car park forms an integral part of a wider parking improvement scheme carried out at The Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood, which adjoins the school premises.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the construction work, pupils made site visits to inspect the works and learned about how the car park was designed and built, and the different materials used.

Beau and Jake, who took part in the early-stage inspections, were on hand again to sign off the works and give the project the final, all-important seal of approval.

They were joined by guests including their headteacher, Nicky Metcalfe, and Andrew Ball, Head of Corporate Relations at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

Andrew Ball said: “Like many schools, particularly in more rural settings like Westhampnett, The March CE Primary School has long endured school-run parking pressures.

"We recognised that addressing our own parking challenges presented an unmissable opportunity to resolve two pressing local issues in one stroke. We're very pleased with the outcome and delighted to have been able to make this happen.”