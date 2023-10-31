Rolls-Royce Motor Cars - this is how Chichester's luxury car maker is helping its local primary school
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, whose Home is at Goodwood near Chichester in West Sussex, has donated a Road Safety Activity Kit to neighbouring The March CE Primary School.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
This year, Rolls-Royce celebrated 20 years based at its current location and it has strong reputation for supporting the community and the local environment through a range of projects.
It also has historic links to the county – its co-founder, Sir Henry Royce, lived and worked for the last 16 years of his life at Elmstead, in West Wittering.