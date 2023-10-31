BREAKING
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars - this is how Chichester's luxury car maker is helping its local primary school

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, whose Home is at Goodwood near Chichester in West Sussex, has donated a Road Safety Activity Kit to neighbouring The March CE Primary School.
Gary Shipton
Published 31st Oct 2023, 22:27 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 22:27 GMT
This year, Rolls-Royce celebrated 20 years based at its current location and it has strong reputation for supporting the community and the local environment through a range of projects.

It also has historic links to the county – its co-founder, Sir Henry Royce, lived and worked for the last 16 years of his life at Elmstead, in West Wittering.

