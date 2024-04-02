Rotary Club of Hailsham announces Inter School Quiz 2024 winners
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 2024 school teams were from Hawkes Farm Academy, Hellingly Community Primary School, Grovelands CPS and Herstmonceux Church of England School.
Each school competing provides four pupils to answer questions supplied to the Rotary Club by their teachers, collated to test their knowledge.
The Question Master was Rotarian, Keith Mullen. The four rounds were on sports and leisure, maths, history and geography plus science and nature.
The audience of teachers and Rotarians had interesting reactions to the questions showing they too were tested. Halfway through Herstmonceux and Hawkes Farm tied with 17 points but the winners with 24 points were Hawkes Farm Academy.
The Rotary Club of Hailsham President, Tim Preston, presented the Winner’s Cup and each of the pupils received a certificate for competing. Each school received £300 for attending and Hellingly School were thanked for providing this year's venue.