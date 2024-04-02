Rotary Club of Hailsham announces Inter School Quiz 2024 winners

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 2024 school teams were from Hawkes Farm Academy, Hellingly Community Primary School, Grovelands CPS and Herstmonceux Church of England School.

Each school competing provides four pupils to answer questions supplied to the Rotary Club by their teachers, collated to test their knowledge.

The Question Master was Rotarian, Keith Mullen. The four rounds were on sports and leisure, maths, history and geography plus science and nature.

Hawkes Farm Academy: Winners of the Rotary Interschools Quiz 2024.

The audience of teachers and Rotarians had interesting reactions to the questions showing they too were tested. Halfway through Herstmonceux and Hawkes Farm tied with 17 points but the winners with 24 points were Hawkes Farm Academy.