Sandown Primary School wins national Childnet Film Competition
On Tuesday 1st July at the Disney Headquarters in Hammersmith, the winners of the 16th annual Childnet Film Competition were announced.
Judged by a prestigious panel of experts from Bafta, the BBC, BBFC, Disney, and the Motion Picture Association, the competition is a unique event, showcasing the power of youth voice in online safety education, alongside the creativity of young people.
The Childnet Film Competition, attracting participants from across the UK, received entries from many talented young people who embraced the challenge of creating short films on the theme of “It’s not your fault.” How can we support each other against online scams?
Sandown School in Hastings came first in the Primary category of 7-11 year old entrants, with their film “Stop, Think…”. Based around a news story, this film follows a group of Digital Leaders with a mission to stop others from being scammed online. Through slick editing and sound effects, we are shown ways we can spot the signs of an online scam and support the people around us.
The children and staff are very proud of this award.