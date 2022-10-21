Harry Goodson-Bevan

Harry studied performing arts at the College’s Lewes campus before he went on to gain a BA(Hons) degree in musical theatre at Mountview graduating this summer.

College spokesman Matthew Watkinson said: “It didn’t take Harry long to make his mark in the industry as he has already opened in the musical Saturday Night Fever, playing the role of Bobby C.

"This is a huge role and the College sends a massive congratulations and good luck ahead of the show’s tour.”

Harry said: “It’s amazing to have been given this opportunity coming straight out of drama school. Being able to work with such an amazing, creative team and cast from which I have learnt so much has been incredible!

“When my agent first told me about this opportunity it definitely took a bit of time for it to sink in, but the closer I got to rehearsals the more excited I got.

"We opened in Milton Keynes and the response from the audience was incredible. It was also a surreal moment as I realised I was getting paid to do something I loved.

“I’m currently on tour in Belfast and then heading to Manchester. Getting the chance to visit places I wouldn’t have done before really excites me, especially doing it with this job.”

Speaking about his time at the College, Harry said, “My time at ESC Lewes was great and is probably where I found my passion for theatre and acting.

"I also made friends for life who are in drama school now. Of course, I would recommend ESC Lewes and it looks like it’s moved forward even more since I left.

“My main advice for people wanting to go into this industry is to try not to put too much pressure on yourself. Unfortunately this business is tough when it comes to rejection, but you have to believe in yourself and trust that you are good. Take everything as it comes.”