School places in East Sussex: The hardest primary schools to get into in 2023

A record number of primary-aged pupils across the country received a place at their preferred school for 2023-24.

Some 92.5% were offered their first choice, up from 92.2% in 2022-23 and the highest figure since 2014-15.

However, there was also a record low number of applications, with just 568,560 children fighting for the school places.

In East Sussex, 4,538 of 4,875 children (93.1%) secured a place at their first preference.

Schools minister Nick Gibb said: "It is great to know that up and down the country families are able to make the right choice for their child, enrolling them in a school and environment that they feel will best support their child to learn and develop.

"Today’s figures attest to the Government’s priority in providing good quality school places, which will ensure every child has the opportunity to meet their potential."

Here are the primary schools in East Sussex which were hardest to get into, based on Department for Education figures showing the proportion of families putting it as their first choice who were successful in getting a place.

Additional reporting by Andrew Dowdeswell, data reporter.

1 . A horizontal image of an empty primary school classroom. The setting is typically British. Here are the primary schools in East Sussex which were hardest to get into, based on Department for Education figures showing the proportion of families putting it as their first choice who were successful in getting a place. Photo: Dean Hindmarch/AdobeStock

2 . Guestling Bradshaw Church of England Primary School, Hastings At Guestling Bradshaw Church of England Primary School, 60% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 18 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in. Photo: Google

3 . St Thomas' Church of England Aided Primary School, Winchelsea At St Thomas' Church of England Aided Primary School, 61% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 12 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in. Photo: Google

4 . Stonegate Church of England Primary School, Ticehurst At Stonegate Church of England Primary School, 64% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of eight applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in. Photo: Google

Next Page Page 1 of 12