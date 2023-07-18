School places in West Sussex: The hardest primary schools to get into in 2023

A record number of primary-aged pupils across the country received a place at their preferred school for 2023-24.

Some 92.5% were offered their first choice, up from 92.2% in 2022-23 and the highest figure since 2014-15.

However, there was also a record low number of applications, with just 568,560 children fighting for the school places.

In West Sussex, 7,930 of 8,675 children (91.4%) secured a place at their first preference.

Schools minister Nick Gibb said: "It is great to know that up and down the country families are able to make the right choice for their child, enrolling them in a school and environment that they feel will best support their child to learn and develop.

"Today’s figures attest to the Government’s priority in providing good quality school places, which will ensure every child has the opportunity to meet their potential."

Here are the primary schools in West Sussex which were hardest to get into, based on Department for Education figures showing the proportion of families putting it as their first choice who were successful in getting a place.

2 . Handcross Primary School, Handcross At Handcross Primary School, 53% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 26 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in. Photo: Google

3 . St Mary's Catholic Primary School, Worthing At St Mary's Catholic Primary School, 59% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 21 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in. Photo: Google

4 . Forge Wood Primary School, Crawley At Forge Wood Primary School, 60% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 40 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in. Photo: Google

