School strikes in Sussex: Hundreds of protesters arrive to take part in Sussex teacher protest - in 23 pictures

Teachers and supporters alike flocked to the streets of Chichester this afternoon (March 2) to take strike action over lack of funding in schools.

Members of the National Education Union (NEU) voted to take strike action on seven days across England and Wales in a bid to raise awareness of what they say is a lack of funding in schools, which is having an adverse impact on children, as well as expressing concerns about teachers’ pay.

Thousands of schools throughout the country were closed or partially closed on Wednesday March, 1 as staff in England and Wales took to the picket lines over pay and conditions, while teachers in Scotland have staged a series of regional strikes that have affected schools since the start of the year.

Hundreds of people joined in protest today in Chichester, the constituency of Education Secretary Gillian Keegan, to express their concerns.

