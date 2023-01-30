Education secretary Gillian Keegan, who is also MP for Chichester, has written to the teachers’ union to ask its members to inform schools if they intend to go on strike to allow them to make plans. This is because union members are under no obligation to give advanced warning – meaning schools will not know until that morning if they will have enough staff.
It comes after talks to avert strike action over school funding and pay failed with the first day of strike action confirmed to take place on Wednesday, February 1. However Mrs Keegan has thanked union members for their ‘continued engagement’ with more strikes et to take place in Sussex on March 2, March 15 and March 16.
In a social media post Keegan said: “I am disappointed the NEU is taking action despite our continued engagement. I’ve written to teacher unions calling on them to ask their members to inform schools if they intend to go on strike.
"Not informing school leaders means our head teachers will be less able to minimise disruption to children’s learning. I hope union members will help us keep our schools open.
"We have set out guidance asking school leaders to keep as many children in school as possible, prioritising the key cohorts including our most vulnerable children.”
A small number of schools have already informed parents they will be closed however many are still unsure what staffing cover they have meaning they are unable to let parents know.
For more read ‘School strikes in Sussex: When are the strikes, which schools will close and why are they taking place?’
For the latest list of school closures in Sussex read ‘Which schools will be closed or partly closed as a result of the strike action?’