Schools across Sussex have been making preparations ahead of the teachers’ strikes over pay and under funding in schools.

In Sussex members of the NEU have voted to strike on February 1, March 2, March 15 and March 16 and headteachers are looking at what measures they can take to ensure children can go to school as normal that day. Some schools may only be impacted in a small way but others may have to tell parents that their children will need to remain at home because there are not enough members of staff to safely look after them.

The schools in Sussex which have announced they will close or partly close on February 1 will be listed below:

Teachers on strike in Scotland - with teachers in England and Wales to follow suit (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

All Saints CE Primary School in Bexhill (Fully closed)

Amberley CE Primary School in Amberley (Partially closed: Years Willow Class (EYFS and Year 1) and Oak Class (Years 4, 5 and 6) will close)

Ashurst CE Primary School in Steyning (Fully closed)

Ashurst Wood Primary School in East Grinstead (Fully closed)

Bartons Primary School in North Bersted (Partially closed: Year R and 5 closed to pupils)

Beacon Academy in Crowborough (Partially open: Open for Year 12 mock students only)

Bersted Green Primary School in Bognor Regis (Partially closed: open only to vulnerable pupils)

Billingshurst Primary School in Billingshurst (Partially closed: open only to vulnerable pupils)

Birchwood Grove Community Primary School in Burgess Hill (Partially closed; Cherry, Apple, Ash, Willow, Elm, Oak, Sparrows, Wrens, Doves and Robins all closed)

Birdham CE Primary School in Birdham (Partially closed: 4/5 classes are closed, one class (Y5/6) remains open)

Bishop Luffa School in Chichester (Partially closed: Years 7 and 8 are in school. The school is open to Years 12 and 13 for independent study. Online work has been sent home for Years 9-11)

Bohunt School in Horsham (Partially closed: Open for Year 10 and children with EHCPs. The school is closed to years 7, 8 and 9)

Bohunt School in Worthing (Partially closed: Years 7, 8 and 9 will close. Classes will remain open to pupils in year 10 and those with an educational health care plan)

Bourne Community College in Southbourne (Fully closed)

Bourne Primary School in Eastbourne (Fully closed)

Bramber Primary School in Worthing (Partially closed: Reception class closed)

Broadwater CE Primary School in Worthing (Fully closed)

Burwash CE Primary School in Burwash (Partially closed: Parents should refer to the letter about strike action which details closure arrangements)

Buxted CE Primary School in Buxsted (Fully closed – including Sunshine Club wraparound care before and after school)

Chantry Community Primary School in Bexhill-on-Sea (Fully closed)

Chichester Free School (Partially closed: Years 9 and 10 will be learning remotely while all other year groups will be in school)

Crawley Down Village CE Primary School in Crawley (Partially closed: 1AA, 2GY, 4L, 4R, 5S, 6KS and 6S all closed)

Churchwood Primary Academy in St Leonards-on-sea (Partially closed: The academy will only be open to Nursery, Year 1 and Ahlberg classes)

Chyngton School in Seaford (Partially closed: Open to year 6 and vulnerable children only)

Claverham Community College in Battle (Partially closed: Closed to all students, except those identified children of critical key workers and vulnerable students. Claverham Day Nursery is open as normal

College Central in Eastbourne (Partially closed: Carers of affected pupils have been contacted)

Copthorne CE Junior School in Copthorne (Partially closed: Six classes closed: Maple, Oak, Elm, Sycamore, Rowan and Beech. Two classes open: Chestnut and Willow)

Cuckmere House School in Seaford (Partially closed: The school will only be open to Kingfishers class and Years 8, 9, 10 and 11. The school is also open to a number of individuals, outside of these classes, who have been individually notified)

Danehill CE Primary School in Haywards Heath (Fully closed)

Denton Primary School in Newhaven (Fully closed)

Downlands Community School in Hassocks (Fully closed)

Dudley Infant Academy in Hastings (Fully closed)

Durrington High School in Worthing (Partially closed: Years 8, 9 and 10 will close)

Durrington Infant School in Worthing (Fully closed)

Durrington Junior School in Worthing (Fully closed)

Easebourne CE Primary School in Easebourne (Partially closed: Open to vulnerable children)

East Wittering Community Primary School in East Wittering (Partially closed: The school remains open to vulnerable pupils)

Edward Bryant Primary School in Bognor Regis (Partially closed: Open for Years R, 1 and 2 + FSM children in KS2 at lunch time)

Elm Grove First School in Worthing (Partially closed: Only those in Hazel (Year 2) Chestnut (Year 6) will be in school, while those in the other five classes, unless vulnerable, will be told to stay at home)

Felpham Community College in Felpham (Partially closed: Open only for vulnerable children, children of critical workers and sixth formers for private study)

Ferring CE Primary School in Ferring (Fully closed)

Fordwater School in Chichester (Partially closed: Eagles, Dragonflies, Panthers, Otters, Flamingos and Dolphins classes will close)

Goring-by-Sea CE (Aided) Primary School in Goring-by-Sea (Partially closed: Robin, Finch, Woodpecker, Swallow and Eagle classes all closed)

Glenleigh Park Academy in Bexhill-on-Sea (Fully closed)

Hankham Primary School in Pevensey (Fully closed)

Hassocks Infant School in Hassocks (Partially closed: All Reception classes will be closed. All Year 1 classes will be closed. Year 2 will be open)

Heene CE Primary School in Worthing (Fully closed)

Herstmonceux CE Primary School in Herstmonceux (Partially closed: Year 6 class and year 4 class to close)

Holy Cross CE Primary School in Uckfield (Fully closed)

Holy Trinity CE Secondary School in Gossops Green (Partially closed: Open for Years 11 and 13 and also vulnerable pupils and pupils of Key Workers. Closed to other years)

Imberhorne School in East Grinstead (Partially closed: Open for Y11, 12 and 13, plus invited vulnerable students)

King Offa Academy in Bexhill-on-Sea (Fully closed)

Langney Primary Academy min Eastbourne (Partially closed: The school remains open as normal for Year 6, Year 2, Year 1 and selected children that have been invited. Bright Sparks Nursery, Year 3, Year 4 and Year 5 children should not attend)

Lyndhurst Infant School in Worthing (Partially closed: Bumble Bee, Turtles, Octopus, Seahorse, Toucans, Parrots, Leopards, Jaguars and Panthers classes closed)

Manor Green College in Ifield (Fully closed)

Manor Green Primary School in Ifield (Fully closed)

Newick CE Primary School in Newick (Partially closed: Closed to all pupils except vulnerable pupils and children where both parents (or single parent) are keyworkers. Pioneer Childcare will still operate Breakfast Club and After School Club)

New Horizons School in St Leonards-on-Sea (Partially closed: Open to vulnerable KS4 students and a small number of KS2 students)

Northgate Primary School in Crawley (Fully closed)

Northlands Wood Primary Academy in Haywards Heath (Partially closed: Beech, Cherry, Silver Birch, Hazel, Maple, Rowan and Chestnut classes closed)

North Mundham Primary School in North Mundham (Partially closed: The school will remain open to vulnerable pupils and pupils of Key Workers only)

Northolmes Junior School in Horsham (Partially closed: Closed only to Faraday and Curie. All other classes are open)

Nutley CE Primary School in Nutley (Partially closed: The school is closed to all children, apart from those that have been invited in)

Nyewood CE Junior School in Bognor Regis (Fully closed)

Oak Grove College (Partially closed: The following classes are closed: 7PS, 7PH, 7LE, 7JV 8NM, 8TG, 8PR, 9JS, 9VN, 9SS, 10VB, 10LM, 10SG,11CR, 11LL, 11GF Koa: AT, LS, JP, GC, CM, ML, TS, Sixth form: AG, EW. All other classes are in college as are two groups of students whose families are key workers)

Oathall Community College in Lindfield (Partially closed: The school will remain open for a small group of identified vulnerable children)

Ocklynge Junior School in Eastbourne (Fully closed)

Oriel High School in Crawley (Fully closed)

Palatine Primary School in Goring-By-Sea (Fully closed)

Parklands Community Primary School (Partially closed: The school will be open to vulnerable pupils)

Park Mead Primary School in Upper Dicker (Partially closed: Maples and Oaks classes to close. Willow and Chestnuts expected to remain open)

Peacehaven Community School in Peacehaven (Partially closed: The school will be open to Y11 students only with all other year groups carrying out online learning)

Pevensey and Westham CE Primary School in Westham (Fully closed)

Polegate School in Polegate (Fully closed)

Pound Hill Junior School in Pound Hill (Partially closed: Years 3, 4 and 6 are closed. Year 5 classes are open)

Priory School in Lewes (Partially closed: Emergency provision for vulnerable learners and, if required, children of critical workers by prior arrangement only)

Ratton School in Eastbourne (Partially closed: Open for Keyworker school and Year 11s only)

Robertsbridge Community College in Robertsbridge (Partially closed: The school will be open to vulnerable pupils. The Da Vinci Centre will be open as normal, and these students can attend school should they wish to)

Robsack Wood Primary Academy in St Leonards-on-sea (Partially closed: Nursery, Breakfast Buddies, Robsack Rascals, Chestnuts, Oak, Beech, Rowan, Redwood open from 10.30am open today. All other classes closed)

Rocks Park Primary School in Uckfield (Partially closed: Closed to Y2 / Y3, the school is open until 2.45pm in Y5, until 12.15pm in Y4 and Y6 and 12pm in Y1)

Ropemakers Academy in Hailsham (Partially closed: Parents contacted directly if their child’s class will be closed)

Rudgwick Primary School in Rudgewick (Partially closed: Classes open: Year R, Year 1, Year 2 and Year 4. Classes closed: Year 3, Year 5 and Year 6)

Sackville School in East Grinstead (Partially closed: Open to Year 7 and vulnerable pupils only)

Salehurst CE Primary School in Robertsbridge (Fully closed)

Seaford Primary School in Seaford (Fully closed)

Shelley Primary School in Broadbridge Heath (Partially closed: with Reception, one Year 1 class, Year 2, Year 3, Year 5, Year 6 all closed)

Shoreham Academy in Shoreham (Partially closed: Years, 7, 8, 9 and 10 will close. However, pupils of SEND and pupils who are vulnerable who belong to these year groups are invited to attend)

Shoreham Beach Primary School in Shoreham (Partially closed: Year 3 and Year 4 are closed)

Silverdale Primary Academy in St Leonards-on-Sea (Partially closed: All of Year 1 and Cedar class in Year 3 closed. Other classes open as normal)

Sir Robert Woodard Academy in Sompting (Partially closed: Open for Year 11 and invited vulnerable students)

Slindon CE Primary School in Slindon (Partially closed: Medway class Year 1/2 and Rother class Year 6 closed)

South Malling CE Primary School in Lewes (Fully closed)

Southover Church of England Primary School in Lewes (Fully closed)

Southway Primary School in Bognor Regis (Partially open: open only to some vulnerable and other pupils)

Staplecross Methodist Primary School in Robertsbridge (Fully closed)

Stone Cross School in Stone Cross (Partially closed: Year 2 and year 6 open as normal. All other year groups are closed)

St Andrew's CE High School in Worthing (Partially closed: School will only be open to Year 11 and students with EHCPs only)

St Andrew's CE Infant School in Eastbourne (Fully closed)

St Anthony's School in Chichester (Partially closed: Those groups affected have been informed)

St James' CE Primary School in Pulborough (Fully closed)

St Mark's CE Primary School in Staplefield (Fully closed)

St Mary's Catholic Primary School in Bognor Regis (Partially closed: Classes One EYFS Class - 22, Two KS1 Classes - 60, Three LKS2 Classes - 90 and 1UKS2 Class - 32 will close)

St Mary's CE Primary School in Clymping (Fully closed)

St Mary's CE (Aided) Primary School in Horsham (Partially closed: Year R, 5 and 6 remain open. Year 4 open in the morning and will be closed after lunch at 1pm. Years 3, 2, and 1 closed all day)

St Mary's Catholic Primary School in Crowborough (Partially closed: The school will only be open to pupils in Year 2 (Yellow class). All other classes will be closed)

St Mary's School Horam in Maynards Green (Partially closed: Open for Year 11 students only)

St Nicolas and St Mary CE Primary School in Shoreham-by-Sea (Fully closed)

St Pancras Catholic Primary School in Lewes (Fully closed)

St Paul's Catholic College in Burgess Hill (Partially closed: School open to Years 7, 12 and 13. Years 8, 9, 10 and 11 will carry out remote learning. Vulnerable, critical worker, SEND and disadvantaged families all offered places in all year groups)

St Philip Howard Catholic High Academy in Barnham (Partially closed: Year 9 will be closed)

St Richard's Catholic Primary School in Chichester (Partially closed: Ash class, Poplar class, Sycamore class, Beech Class, Maple Class and Chestnut class closed)

St Thomas A Becket Catholic Primary School in Eastbourne (Fully closed)

St Thomas' Church of England Primary School in Winchelsea (Partially closed: Greyfriars and Castle classes will be closed. All other classes will be open as normal)

St Wilfrid's Catholic School in Crawley (Partially closed: The school will be open to vulnerable pupils)

Tanbridge House School in Horsham (Partially closed: Only pupils in Year 11 and vulnerable pupils are invited to attend. School closed to all other pupils)

Thakeham Primary School in Pulborough (Partially closed: EYFS, Year 5 and Year 6 are open)

The Academy Selsey in Selsey (Partially closed: Years 8 and 9 will close)

The Angmering School in Littlehampton (Partially closed: Only open to Year 11 pupils with other pupils carrying out remote learning)

The Baird Primary Academy in Hastings (Partially open: Closed to all pupils in Year 1, 2, 5 and 6 and for pupils in Year 4 Cranes due to strike action. Other classes open as normal)

The Burgess Hill Academy in Burgess Hill (Partially closed: Only open to vulnerable students and those of critical workers)

The Forest School in Horsham (Partially closed: Year 7-10 closed to students with some online classes running. Open for all of Year 11)

The Gattons Infant School in Burgess Hill (Fully closed)

The Hastings Academy in Hastings (Partially open: Open for students in its special facility and invited CIN/CP students)

The Littlehampton Academy in Littlehampton (Partially closed: Only open to year 11 and vulnerable pupils)

The Regis School in Bognor Regis (Partially closed: Y11 are in plus EHCP, CLA, vulnerable students and R2E)

The St Leonards Academy in St Leonards-on-sea (Fully closed)

The Weald School in Billingshurst (Partially closed: School is closed to Years 7, 8, 9, 10 and 12 (apart from vulnerable students). Year 13 students will be in school completing mock exams and Year 11 students' parents/carers have been given the option to send their children in)

The Workplace in Bexhill (Fully closed – full remote offer available to all students via TEAMS)

Thomas A Becket Infant School in Worthing (Partially closed: Butterfly, Honeybee, Fox, Hedgehog, Owl, Dolphin, Octopus and Turtle classes to close)

Thomas A Becket Junior School in Worthing (Partially closed: 6HP, 6BB, 6SH, 6LG, 6PG, 6EE, 5EE, 5MC, 5LH, 5EM, 5WN, 5JW and 4RW will close)

Three Bridges Primary School in Three Bridges (Partially closed: Pear - Nursery, Mulberry, Cherry, Juniper, Silver Birch, Chestnut, Elm, Pine, Maple, Willow, Oak, Poplar, Redwood, Larch and Ash classes to close)

Tollgate Community Junior School in Eastbourne (Partially closed: Parents notified directly is their child is affected)

Twineham CE Primary School in Twineham (Fully closed)

Upper Beeding Primary School in Upper Beeding (Fully closed)

Uplands Community College in Wadhurst (Fully closed)

Wadhurst CE Primary School in Wadhurst (Partially open: Nursery, Pre-School, Breakfast and After-school club will be open. The rest of the school will be closed to all except vulnerable children)

Warden Park School in Cuckfield (Fully closed)

West Green Primary School in Crawley (Partially closed: A small number of vulnerable pupils have been invited to attend school that day with all other pupils to remain at home)

West Hoathly CE Primary School in East Grinstead (Partially closed: Badger class (Year 6) and Otter class (Year 3/4) to be closed, other classes open as normal)

West Park CE Primary School in Goring (Partially closed: 10 classes are closed all day today and 1 class is closed until 11.30am. The other 17 classes remain open)

West Rise Junior School in Eastbourne (Partially open: School will be open for vulnerable children and children of critical workers)

West St Leonards Primary Academy in St Leonards-on-Sea (Fully closed)

West Sussex Alternative Provision College (WSAPC) in Littlehampton (Fully closed)

Willingdon Community School in Eastbourne (Partially open: The school is only open to Years 7 and Year 11 students only)

Willingdon Primary School in Eastbourne (Fully closed)

Woodgate Primary School in Pease Pottage (Partially open: Hedgehogs (year R/1) and Otters (year 3/4) closed)

Woodlands Meed in Burgess Hill (Partially closed: Squirrels, Badgers, Owls, Glacier, Mountain, 4LN, 4AA, 4CR and 5MH classes will close)