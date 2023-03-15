Schools across West Sussex have been making preparations ahead of further strikes by teachers over pay and funding for education.

In West Sussex, members of the NEU voted to strike on Wednesday, February 1, Thursday, March 2, Wednesday, March 15, and Thursday, March 16. Some schools may only be impacted in a small way but others may have to tell parents that their children will need to remain at home because there are not enough members of staff to safely look after them.

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “We expect West Sussex schools to be impacted on the strike days in the same way as all other areas of the country will be. Each school will be making its own decision on whether it will be able to open, partially open to some pupils or if it will have to close. This decision will be taken by the individual school’s leadership team, based on an assessment of risk on safety and staffing levels.

“We do ask that you are supportive of the difficult situation your school may be in and the reason they may not know how they will be impacted until close to or the day of action.”

Striking teachers and supporters rallied in Worthing town centre on the first day of action last month. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

The schools in West Sussex which have announced they will close or partly close on Wednesday, March 15, and Thursday, March 16:

The Angmering School, Angmering: moving to ‘online school’ for all students.

Ashurst CE Primary School, Ashurst: reported as closed.

Birdham CE Primary School, Birdham, Chichester: reported as closed.

Boxgrove Primary School, Boxgrove, Chichester: reported as closed.

Chichester Free School, Chichester: reported as partially open.

Durrington Infant School, Worthing: reported as closed

Durrington Junior School, Worthing: reported as closed.

Hassocks Infant School, Hassocks: reported as partially open.

Heene CE Primary School, Worthing: reported as closed.

Holy Trinity CE Secondary School, Gossops Green, Crawley: reported as partially open.

Lyndhurst Infant School, Worthing: reported as partially open.

Nyewood CE Infant School, Bognor Regis: reported as partially open.

Parklands Community Primary School, Chichester: reported as partially open.

Shoreham Beach Primary School, Shoreham Beach: reported as partially open.

St Andrew’s CE Secondary School, Worthing: reported as partially open.

St James’ CE Primary School, Coldwaltham: reported as partially open.

St Mark's CE Primary School, Staplefield: reported as closed.

St Nicolas & St Mary CE Primary School, Shoreham: open to year six on Wednesday and Thursday, year four on Thursday, and select children in other year groups on both days.

St Philip’s Catholic Primary School, Arundel: reported as partially open.

St Wilfrid's Catholic Primary School, Burgess Hill: reported as partially open.

St Wilfrid's Catholic School, Crawley: reported as partially open.

Swiss Gardens Primary School, Shoreham: reported as partially open.

Tanbridge House School, Horsham: reported as partially open.

The Academy Selsey: reported as partially open.

The Gattons Infant School, Burgess Hill: reported as partially open.

Three Bridges Primary School, Three Bridges: reported as partially open.

Upper Beeding Primary School, Upper Beeding: classed open both days: China Red and Blue, year 1/2 Kenya, year 3/4 Mexico and France. Classes closed both days: year 1/2 Greece and Australia, year 3/4 Japan, year 5 Norway. Year 5 Morocco and year 6 USA: TBC Wednesday, open Thursday. Year 6 India and Iceland: closed Wednesday, open Thursday

West Green Primary School, Crawley: reported as partially open.

Woodgate Primary School, Pease Pottage: reported as partially open.

Schools will be added to the list as arrangements are confirmed, information from West Sussex County Council and schools’ websites.

