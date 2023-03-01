Schools across West Sussex have been making preparations ahead of further strikes by teachers over pay and funding for education.

In West Sussex, members of the NEU voted to strike on Wednesday, February 1, Thursday, March 2, Wednesday, March 15, and Thursday, March 16. Some schools may only be impacted in a small way but others may have to tell parents that their children will need to remain at home because there are not enough members of staff to safely look after them.

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “We expect West Sussex schools to be impacted on the strike days in the same way as all other areas of the country will be. Each school will be making its own decision on whether it will be able to open, partially open to some pupils or if it will have to close. This decision will be taken by the individual school’s leadership team, based on an assessment of risk on safety and staffing levels.

“We do ask that you are supportive of the difficult situation your school may be in and the reason they may not know how they will be impacted until close to or the day of action.”

Striking teachers and supporters rallied in Worthing town centre on the first day of action last month. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

The schools in West Sussex which have announced they will close or partly close on March 2:

The Angmering School, Angmering: moving to ‘online school’ for all students.

Ashurst CE Primary School, Ashurst: reported as closed.

Bartons Primary School, North Bersted, Bognor Regis: reported as partially open.

Billingshurst Primary School, Billingshurst: reported as partially open.

Birdham CE Primary School, Birdham, Chichester: reported as partially open.

Bury CE Primary School, Bury: reported as partially open.

Broadwater CE Primary School, Worthing: closed except for year-six.

Chichester Free School, Chichester: reported as partially open.

Chichester High School, Chichester: on-site provision for years 11 and 13, closed to years 7, 8, 9, 10 and 12 with students to work remotely.

Copthorne CE Junior School, Copthorne: reported as partially open.

Davison CE High School for Girls, Worthing: reported as partially open.

Downlands Community School, Hassocks: reported as partially open.

Duncton CE Junior School, Duncton, nr Petworth: reported as partially open.

Felpham Community College, Felpham: reported as partially open.

Funtington Primary School, West Ashling, Chichester: reported as partially open.

The Gattons Infant School, Burgess Hill: reported as closed.

Graffham CE Infant School, Graffham, nr Petworth: reported as partially open.

Hazelwick School, Three Bridges: school closed to students, learning moved online.

Holy Trinity CE Secondary School, Gossops Green, Crawley: school closed to all students unless parents have booked a place in advance.

The Littlehampton Academy, Littlehampton: open to year-11 students, closed to other year-groups (with some exceptions in special cases).

Lyndhurst Infant School, Worthing: reported as partially open.

Manor Green College, Ifield, Crawley: reported as partially open.

Oathall Community College, Lindfield: school closed to all students apart from year 11.

Parklands Community Primary School, Chichester: reported as partially open.

The Regis School, Bognor Regis: school open to all KS4 and KS5 students, years 7/8/9 to remain at home and access learning remotely.

Sackville School, East Grinstead: reported as partially open.

The Acedemy Selsey: reported as partially open.

Shoreham Academy, Shoreham: years 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 – online learning package from home; year 11 – in-school lessons and GCSE exam preparation; years 12 and 13 – supervised study in school and some lessons.

Shoreham Beach Primary School, Shoreham Beach: reported as partially open.

Southway Junior School, Burgess Hill: reported as closed.

St James’ CE Primary School, Coldwaltham: reported as partially open.

St Mark's CE Primary School, Staplefield: reported as closed.

St Richard’s Catholic Primary School, Chichester, reported as partially open.

St Wilfrid's Catholic Primary School, Crawley: reported as partially open.

Swiss Gardens Primary School, Shoreham: reported as partially open.

Tanbridge House School, Horsham: reported as partially open.

Thakeham Primary School, Thakeham: reported as partially open.

Thomas A Becket Junior School, Worthing: reported as partially open.

Upper Beeding Primary School, Upper Beeding: closed – year 1/2 Greece, year 1/2 Australia, year 3/4 Mexico, year 3/4 Japan, year 3/4 France, year 5 Norway, year 6 India, year 6 Iceland; open – reception (China Red and China Blue), year 1/2 Kenya.

The Weald School, Billingshurst: reported as partially open.

West Hoathly CE Primary School, West Hoathly: reported as partially open.

Schools will be added to the list as arrangements are confirmed, information from West Sussex County Council and schools’ websites.

