School uniform event for Littlehampton has items priced at just £1

​​A uniform event for children at schools in the Littlehampton area has been organised by Wick Action Group, with items priced at only £1.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 29th Aug 2023, 13:01 BST

The July event was the busiest yet and the volunteers are expecting to be busy again at Chilgrove House Community Centre on Wednesday, August 30, from 12pm to 2pm.

Alison Whitburn, one of the organisers, said: "The last one we had in July was the busiest we have had - just shows how families are financially stretched at the moment. We thought we would do the next event a week before school returns.

"We really need The Littlehampton Academy official blazers, White Meadows Primary Academy jumpers and cardigans and we have children in our community who go to The Angmering School, so we really need their skirts and blazers. Drop-off points are Chilgrove House and Morrisons in Littlehampton."

Arun District Council allows the action group to use the space at Chilgrove House, in Kimberry, Wick.

