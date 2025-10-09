Seaford event to remember soldiers from the British West Indies Regiment based their during World War One

The Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) is working with local community representatives and authorities to host a series of events at its cemeteries throughout this month. The event at Seaford will take place between 9.45am-11.30am.

Seaford Cemetery is the final resting place of 19 soldiers of the British West Indies Regiment who were based there during the First World War. This is the largest number from the regiment in the UK.

The event encourages school children and local dignitaries to engage with their local history and learn, in particular, about those from across the former British Empire – the West Indies and Undivided India - that are commemorated by the CWGC.

Sarah Nathaniel, CWGC Education Officer and Public Engagement Co-ordinator for the South East, who runs the Seaford event said: “This event is now a firm part of our annual calendar and it’s always lovely to see the local school children engaging with their local and cultural history.”

Simon Bendry, Director of Education, Engagement and Volunteering at the CWGC, said: “We are thrilled to invite everyone to our commemorative events and tours at CWGC sites, in honour of this year’s Black History Month.

“Our cemeteries and memorials, both in the UK and around the world, tell a powerful story of the global impact of the World Wars. Every community is represented among those we commemorate, and we warmly welcome all to explore the legacies of the Commonwealth men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

October is Black History Month and this year’s theme, “Standing Firm in Power and Pride,” marks a significant shift towards recognising and correcting the narratives of Black history and culture.

This month’s events for the CWGC include tours of the Runnymede Air Forces Memorial in Surrey, the graves of British West Indies Regiment casualties at Seaford Cemetery and the Hollybrook Memorial in Southampton, where the names of hundreds of missing personnel of African and Caribbean descent are commemorated.

The CWGC’s Public Engagement team are holding these events in partnership with the British Army’s & RAF’s Ethnic Minority Networks, sharing stories of some of the black service personnel.

People can also view and add their own stories to the casualties we commemorate on its story-sharing platform, For Evermore at www.cwgc.org/stories