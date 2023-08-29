GCSE students at Seahaven Academy in Newhaven are celebrating as they opened their results following their examinations earlier this summer.

In a sign of the progress being made at the school, over half (56%) of students achieved a grade 4 or above in both English and Maths, with 37% achieving a grade 5 or above in both subjects.

Amongst those celebrating today are: Samantha, who achieved nine grade 9s and one grade 8; Abisha, who achieved three grade 9s and five grade 8s; Alfie, who achieved three grade 9s, two grade 8s and two grade 7s; Joe, who achieved two grade 9s, one grade 8, two grade 7s and two grade 6s; Emily, who achieved one grade 8, five grade 7s and three grade 6s.

Commenting on her success, Abisha, who will be studying biology, economics and chemistry at A Level, said: “I am going to miss the teachers here. I have always felt seen and heard and they have supported me all the way. They knew what I needed to do to get the results I wanted and I am grateful for that.”

Seahaven Academy Students Celebrate GCSE Results. Photo: United Learning

Another Year 11 student, Max, who is set to study economics, business and mathematics at A Level, said: “I could not have done any of this without the support of the teachers at school. They were always helpful and I am going to miss them!”

Shevlyn Byroo, Principal at Seahaven Academy, said: “Congratulations to our Year 11 cohort on this strong set of results which will enable them to successfully take the next steps in their educational journeys. I am delighted for our students and that their efforts over the last five years have paid off.

“As with young people across the country, their educational experience has been filled with many challenges and so our students celebrating today should be particularly proud of what they have been able to achieve. Supported by our excellent and committed team of staff at Seahaven Academy, our students have shown great determination and resilience to achieve their academic goals.