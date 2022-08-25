See Lancing pupils' reactions in 18 pictures from The Sir Robert Woodard Academy on GCSE results day 2022
Students at The Sir Robert Woodard Academy in Lancing are proudly celebrating the strongest year 11 exam results in the school’s history.
By Elaine Hammond
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 5:32 pm
Updated
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 5:32 pm
Against the publicised backdrop of results dipping nationally following two years of centre-assessed grades, the hard work of year 11 pupils at the academy has resulted in them achieving excellence across the curriculum, with the school’s results being significantly higher than previous exam years.
Read the full story here: Pride at The Sir Robert Woodard Academy in Lancing as students celebrate school's best GCSE results yet
Page 1 of 5