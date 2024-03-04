Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sussex is home to nearly 500 primary schools and more than 150 secondary schools, many of which boast rich and interesting heritages having been around for centuries.

If you are still deciding, most schools will be holding their Open Evenings in the coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And here is one common thread that binds it all together, and that is the government inspection agency, Ofsted. Ofsted stands for the Office for Standards in Education, Children’s Services and Skills.

Guide to Education 2024

To access our special Guide to Education supplements, follow the links for the e-magazine version for each edition:

Chichester Observer series - click here

Worthing Herald and Littlehampton Gazette - click here

The News Portsmouth - click here