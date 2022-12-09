Edit Account-Sign Out
See pictures from Worthing College's annual Christmas concert, Carols by Candlelight, bringing community together in Broadwater

Carols by Candlelight, Worthing College's annual Christmas concert, brought staff and students together at St Mary's Church in Broadwater.

By Elaine Hammond
4 minutes ago

Carols, readings and traditional music were performed by the students and staff of Worthing College. Everyone shared mulled wine and mince pies after the concert.

1. Carols by Candlelight

Carols by Candlelight, Worthing College's annual Christmas concert, brought staff and students together at St Mary's Church in Broadwater

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

BroadwaterSt Mary's Church