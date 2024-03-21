The secondary school and sixth form received the highest grade – in all areas – from inspectors, who were full of praise for the ‘deeply invested’ staff members.

Jim Coupe, principal at Shoreham Academy, said: “We are incredibly proud that our school has once again been judged ‘outstanding’.

"It is particularly gratifying to have retained this outcome after all these years, which serves as a testament to the consistently high standards held by everyone across the school.

“I would like to thank the entire school community for their ongoing support and commitment to helping all our students thrive during their time at Shoreham Academy and beyond.”

During the inspection in February, it was noticed that the school is ‘determined that its pupils will succeed, regardless of their need or background’. It was also noted that ‘disadvantaged pupils in particular achieve very highly’.

"Pupils thrive on an extremely well-designed curriculum,” the report read. “Pupils achieve highly across subjects and in national examinations thanks to excellent teaching and extensive wider opportunities.

"The school has a focused and vibrant atmosphere, where pupils’ excellent behaviour supports their learning extremely well.

"The school’s ‘character education’ programme builds pupils’ confidence and independence excellently. ‘Going extra’ events provide pupils with an exceptional range of experiences. The school makes sure that pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) benefit from these fully.

“All pupils take on ambitious ‘pledges’ that commit them to developing resilience and leadership skills.”

The inspectors praised the sixth form, as students ‘become vital ambassadors’ for the school ‘within the wider community’.

"Overall, this programme contributes to pupils developing the strength of character to take on demanding work in the academic curriculum and helps to foster the school’s exceptionally positive ethos,” the report added.

The inspectors recognised the importance and success of the academy’s focus on ‘education with character’, which ensures that students are ‘exceptionally well prepared’ for life beyond school.

Erin Burke, a sixth form student who has been at the school since Year 7, said: “Shoreham Academy is a great school with amazing teachers and opportunities.

"The supportoffered by the teachers inspires me to do my best and feel confident in my learning – especially in the maths department!”

Laura Bourner, who joined the sixth form from Davison High School in Worthing, said: “At Shoreham Academy, the teachers and other staff always go above and beyond to support all students in their work. The teachers are always supportive and happy to help all students in what they want to achieve.”

1 . Celebrations at Shoreham Academy after Ofsted result revealed Shoreham Academy has retained its outstanding rating after its first inspection in 12 years Photo: Shoreham Academy

