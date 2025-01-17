Shoreham Beach Primary School delighted with Ofsted report

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shoreham Beach Primary School received a very positive Ofsted report following an ‘ungraded’ inspection two weeks before the Christmas break. The inspection was carried out by Ofsted Inspector Stephen Long, who described the children as having a ‘zest for learning’ whilst ‘the well-planned curriculum ensures pupils achieve well academically and gain other important knowledge for later life’.

The report describes the school as having a ‘nurturing environment with high expectations of all pupils’ achievement’. It heaps praise on the Early Years, stating that ‘From the start, staff place a high value on reading. The Reception Year offers a language-rich environment, which supports strongly the development of children’s communication’.

As the inspection was an ‘ungraded’ inspection, it was carried out under section 8 of the Education Act 2005 with no graded judgements. However, it states that Shoreham Beach Primary School has taken effective action to maintain the standards identified at the previous inspection.

Headteacher Darren Vallier said ‘We are absolutely delighted with the report. It has identified many positives and reflects the hard work that the pupils and staff have put into the school’.

He continued ‘It describes the pupils as respectful, resilient and states how well they cooperate with each other in a nurturing environment’. We are very proud of our school.’

As a result of a few instances where teachers’ checks on how well pupils have understood new learning are not effective, two areas for development have been identified. The school should support staff in refining their work so that all pupils understand fully, and staff need guidance on how to offer additional support to help pupils catch up.

The report says, ‘Leaders have a good understanding of the school’s strengths and areas for development’. Stephen Long acknowledged that the two suggested areas for improvement had already been identified by the school in September and are already being addressed.