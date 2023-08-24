Shoreham College celebrates significant success in GCSE results, surpassing other non-selective schools

Shoreham College has once again surpassed other non-selective schools with its GCSE results. More than 87 per cent of this year’s leavers gained 9-4 grades with 86 per cent of pupils achieving this in five or more subjects.

With the girls, 100 per cent taking their GCSE examinations this year achieved five or more grades at 9-4 – an impressive statistic indeed and even more so when you look back and see that this has been the case for the last three years in a row.

Principal Sarah Bakhtiari spoke proudly of their achievements: “Whilst the girls have outperformed the boys in this regard, there is much to celebrate across the whole cohort. Harrison, for example, achieved six grade 9s, Fin eight grade 8s together with a grade 7 and 9.

"We are incredibly proud of all of our Year 11s, whether they have aspirations to study physics at Cambridge, performing arts at the Royal Academy, or to continue their education in a vocational context. We know that the tenacity, self-belief and positive attitude that has been encouraged throughout their time at Shoreham College, will stand them in excellent stead to make the most of their opportunities going forward.”

Shoreham College is proud to be academically non-selective, attracting a wide range of ability and talent. The school says its success stems from small classes, a supportive and challenging environment and excellent pastoral care .

