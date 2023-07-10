NationalWorldTV
Shoreham College celebration for year-11 leavers' in pictures

Year-11 leavers enjoyed a lovely evening of mocktails, food and dancing to celebrate the end of their time at Shoreham College, with Brighton & Hove Albion's Amex Stadium as the impressive backdrop.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 10th Jul 2023, 16:11 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 16:12 BST

Students were dropped off in elegant and powerful cars, then strutted down the red carpet to the stands, posing for photographs and some taking advantage of a selfie with the freshly-laid turf in the background. Staff said it was a lovely evening and the students were always welcome back to see everyone at Shoreham College.

A slideshow of photos showing their time at the college prompted much laughter while they relaxed with drinks in the lounge before being seated for a sumptuous three-course meal. The photo booth proved popular but those present said nothing was as entertaining as Mr Ogunmoye showing his amazing dance moves on the dance floor!

