Year-11 leavers enjoyed a lovely evening of mocktails, food and dancing to celebrate the end of their time at Shoreham College, with Brighton & Hove Albion's Amex Stadium as the impressive backdrop.
Students were dropped off in elegant and powerful cars, then strutted down the red carpet to the stands, posing for photographs and some taking advantage of a selfie with the freshly-laid turf in the background. Staff said it was a lovely evening and the students were always welcome back to see everyone at Shoreham College.
A slideshow of photos showing their time at the college prompted much laughter while they relaxed with drinks in the lounge before being seated for a sumptuous three-course meal. The photo booth proved popular but those present said nothing was as entertaining as Mr Ogunmoye showing his amazing dance moves on the dance floor!
1. Shoreham College Leavers Celebration
An evening of celebration at Brighton & Hove Albion's Amex Stadium for Shoreham College leavers Photo: Shoreham College / Submitted
