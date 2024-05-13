Silverdale Primary Academy receive musical donation from Dubreq Stylophone

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Silverdale Primary Academy have received a generous donation of a range of musical instruments from Dubreq Stylophone company.

The academy gratefully received the donation of 30 Stylophone Pocket Synthesizers and 20 Stylophone Beats – portable drum machines.

This generous contribution promises to greatly enhance the music curriculum at Silverdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Music holds a pivotal role in engaging and inspiring the pupils, cultivating their passion for music, and nurturing their potential as musicians.

Silverdale Primary Academy pupils with music equipment donation

It serves as a catalyst for curiosity, encouraging pupils to explore various musical genres and appreciate the diverse ways in which music enriches people's lives.

This inclusive approach develops an unbiased respect for the profound role that music plays in shaping individual experiences and expressions.

Jonathan Morris, Academy Principal, expressed his enthusiasm for the impact of the donation on pupils and music lessons, stating: ‘This is such a generous donation, music lessons will never be the same again!!’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dubreq Stylophone are a local company based in Hastings, who still promote their world changing instruments since their creation in 1968.

Marcella Kavanagh, director of Dubreq, said: "We are really glad to be able to support the students on their music journey. Make some noise!!!"