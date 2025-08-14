Sir Robert Woodard Academy students celebrate strong results to secure University places.

Aspire to Achieve!

Students in ‘W6’, at the Sir Robert Woodard Academy, have received their A Level/Level 3 results today.

Teachers and students are in high spirits, as individual achievements and triumphs are celebrated across a range of subjects. Every story is a different one, but across the board the students are unlocking doors to University life and continuing education. Our future is safe in their hands, with students going off to study a diverse range of disciplines including Biomedical Science, International Relations, and Engineering with Robotics!

Lewis Blann is celebrating an A grade in Mathematics, and looking forward to a move to Southampton University to study Computer Science. Lauren Godley, also achieving an A grade in Mathematics, alongside her A grade in French and top A* grade in Biology, is off to Cardiff University to read Biological Sciences. Lily Hartzhorne achieved a B grade in French, alongside A grades in both History and Psychology, and will be going off to Bath University to continue to indulge her passion and interest in Psychology.

There are just too many student successes to name each one individually, but staff at Sir Robert Woodard Academy wish all students the very best for their onward journeys. The students have been an absolute embodiment of the ‘Aspire to Achieve’ values of the school. Thanks are also given to the teachers, parents/ carers and the whole ‘W6’ team, who have provided so much support and encouragement over the last seven years!