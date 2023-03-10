​​A six-year-old girl who often kayaks to her Shoreham school has received an award from for her bravery at sea after sailing to new heights over the past year.

Indie Reid has travelled and grown, and her parents say they cannot believe the things she does – it 'blows their minds'.

Dad Ocean Reid explained the family is currently moored in Shoreham and little sailor Indie attends Shoreham Beach Primary School.

The school has been impressed by the way Indie takes care of her little brother River in rough seas and headteacher Darren Vallier presented her with an Oscar award for her kindness.

Indie Reid can often be seen kayaking to school along the River Adur

Mr Vallier told her: "Indie, you are amazing!"

He said Indie was the bravest and most modest person he had ever met and she had lived a life he could only imagine, as she explored the sea.

During the winter, Indie went through 60mph storms, frozen water supplies and a bottle gas shortage, but she did not complain once.

Indie sailed a ten-day passage along the south coast during the school summer holiday, travelling around the Isle of Wight, and she is training as a line handler in preparation for her first Channel crossing in the coming year.

Ocean and Natalie Reid with their children Indie and River