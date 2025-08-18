Sixty per cent of Horsham college students achieve top A-level grades

Particularly strong individual A*-B subject results include Further Maths (86 per cent), French (85 per cent), Extended Project Qualification (79 per cent), Art: Textile Design (71 per cent); Chemistry (71 per cent), Spanish (71 per cent, Maths (70 per cent), Drama (69 per cent), Computer Science (69 per cent); Physics (68 per cent), German (67 per cent), Photography (66 per cent), History (66 per cent) and Art: Contemporary Fine Art (65 per cent). The overall A-level pass rate is 99.3 per cent.

Collyer’s principal Dan Lodge said: “We are all delighted to see this cohort rewarded for their hard work with an amazing 60 per cent A*-B and 32 per cent A*-A grades at A Level and 75 per cent high grade performance across our BTEC provision. The Collyer’s community could not be prouder of all of the class of 2025.”

Collyer’s chair of governors, Graham Lawrence, added: “Huge thanks to our wonderful staff at Collyer’s for guiding and supporting our students so professionally.

“Massive congratulations and the best of luck to all our students as they embark on their exciting journeys!”

Just some of the noteworthy individual successes included: Jake Hawkins who previously attended The Forest School, and ex Tanbridge House pupil Joshua Garratt, who both now head to Cambridge, Jake to study Maths, Joshua for Natural Sciences.

Francesca Powell who joined Collyer’s from Tanbridge House heads to Cambridge to study Maths, former Farlington pupil Anya Shenoy, will study Maths at Bath University, along with ex Forest pupil Matthew Bryant, also studying Maths will be Elisabeth Radhakeesoon, who having joined Collyer’s from Millais, will now attend Bristol University.

Jake Hawkins, who achieved A*s in Chemistry, Maths, Further Maths, Physics and Spanish, said: “I'd like to say thank you to all of my teachers for supporting me throughout my time at Collyer's and for all of the additional opportunities the departments offered to extend my knowledge of the subject beyond the curriculum.”

Joshua Garratt said: “Thank you to all my friends and teachers, who made my Collyer’s experience the best two years of my life.”

Anya Shenoy was delighted: “‘I’m really grateful to my teachers, especially my maths teachers who have been amazing in their support”.

Matthew Bryant said: “Thank you to my maths teachers Joel and Greg for making learning enjoyable and interesting.”

Elisabeth Radhakeesoon said: “I would not be where I am today, with these results, without the help of Collyer’s support and teaching. These have been the best two years, and I couldn’t have asked for a better college experience.”

Toby Chambers, who joined from The Weald and will now read Computer Science at the University of Warwick, added: “I had a great time at Collyer’s, and I’m really pleased it’s allowed me to secure a place at my chosen university. Thank you to all my teachers for helping me achieve this.”

Former Millais pupil Immy Sellings, who studied BTEC Sport (Double) and Art, will study Psychology, with Sport, Health, and Exercise at Brunel University London, with a Rugby Scholarship for Ealing Trailfinders.

Immy said: “I’d like to thank all my lovely teachers who helped me at Collyer’s and to Steve Martell who always believed in me.”

Haze Brown Frances who also joined Collyer’s from Millais will read Biochemistry with French at Imperial College London, while Emma Shroeder will be studying Biology at Lady Margaret Hall, Oxford.

Haze said: “A big thank you to all my teachers who helped me achieve my goals!”

Theo Knights, who joined Collyer’s from Steyning Grammar, achieved a Distinction in his T-Level Digital Production, Design and Development and will now move on to a Software Engineering Degree Apprenticeship with Staffordshire University.

Shane Jackson, formerly of Tanbridge House, heads to Imperial College London to read Geophysics. He was delighted: “Thank you to my teachers, and both of my tutors, for nurturing my interests and providing a strong foundation for my future studies.”

Meanwhile, his twin Luke Jackson is off to Oxford to study English Language and Literature. Luke said: “Thank you to all my teachers who encouraged me to apply and helped me get the grades I needed. You made these two years thoroughly enjoyable and rewarding.”

Semi Ogunwale who previously attended Worthing High, will be studying Medicine at the Medical University of Warsaw, Poland. She said: "Thank you to all the members of staff at Collyers who have been amazing and a big thank you to my family and friends as well."

Elena Simmonds, who joined Collyer’s from St Oscar Romero, will read Law at Cambridge. She said: “It couldn't have been possible without the support of everyone around me!”

Lou Folliet-durand, who is heading to St Andrews to study Maths, having joined Collyer’s from Millais, added: “I would like to thank all my teachers for their support, it wouldn't have been possible without them.

Deputy principal Steve Martell said: “We are delighted with the college’s particularly strong Level 3 vocational and T-Level success this year. Our bright, resilient, hard-working students have performed wonderfully, yet again. They are a credit to Collyer’s and their amazing teachers!”

Dan Lodge added: “I am incredibly proud of the achievement of all our students at Collyer’s. We are the number one choice for A levels in West Sussex and look forward to welcoming a record number of new students this autumn.”

