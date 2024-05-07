SML College unveils new building with community support and special guest

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

SML College opened its new building, on Friday, April 26. The new building, officially opened by Tim Loughton, MP, marks a milestone for SML College as it secures the foundation to grow and further establish its community.

In his opening speech, Mr Loughton praised the college for its achievements and the impact it has had on the lives of young people, noting, "Well done for what you have achieved. The wonderful students and dedicated staff are a testament to your strong commitment. It's great to see how this college is an integral part of the community".

During the event, students presented Mr Loughton with a scroll they had made to thank him for his efforts in helping the college secure the new premises.

Tim Loughton MP & Dr Ian Cunningham.

The event was an opportunity for attendees to reflect on the importance of community and support in education. Parent Simon Crummay highlighted this sentiment, stating: "There's an African proverb that it takes a village to raise a child, which speaks to creating a safe space and providing support and encouragement for children to develop and thrive in their own journey. Community is a big word here—we may not live in villages anymore, but this is a community."

Dr Ian Cunningham, Chair of Trustees, added: "Thank you to everyone who has come together to make the building what it is. This is a true representation of community where young people are supported by parents, volunteers, staff and the charity’s trustees."