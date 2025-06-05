Social worker turned university student aims to revolutionise sex education for people with learning disabilities

A University of Brighton student and former social worker has created a groundbreaking, inclusive sex education toolkit designed to help people with learning disabilities understand relationships, consent, and bodily autonomy.

While sex and relationships education (RSE) became compulsory for children with disabilities across the UK in 2020, many people with learning disabilities still lack access to tailored, accessible resources. Standard materials like videos and illustrations often don’t meet the needs of those with moderate to severe learning disabilities, leaving critical gaps in their understanding of consent, bodily autonomy, and healthy relationships.

To address this gap, Sarah McBrearty – a final-year 3D Design and Craft student at the University of Brighton and former social worker with over two decades of experience – has developed a tactile, easy-to-use toolkit specifically for people with learning disabilities.

By combining sensory learning with interactive resources, the toolkit breaks down complex topics into accessible and dignity-centred education, while supporting vital conversations about trust, consent, boundaries, intimacy, bodily autonomy, and safety.

At its core is a simple traffic light system – green for go, amber for caution, and red for stop – that helps users understand and clearly communicate that consent is fluid and ongoing. Using a gender-neutral body mat, participants place coloured lights to show consent, demonstrating how feelings and boundaries can change quickly.

3D anatomical models and tactile tools offer hands-on reference points for users who learn best through touch. The toolkit also features texture stamps that simulate the sensations of sexually transmitted infections and illustrated cue cards that cover topics like healthy and unsafe relationships, controlling behaviours, contraception, abuse, and warning signs such as financial exploitation.

Sarah said: “Everyone deserves to understand their bodies, relationships, and rights in a way that feels safe and accessible. This toolkit aims to empower people with learning disabilities to confidently express consent, set boundaries, and share their feelings – breaking down barriers that all too often exclude them from vital conversations. By making sex education tactile and inclusive, I hope to create space for respect and autonomy, helping everyone build healthier relationships.”

Importantly, the toolkit challenges negative societal attitudes toward people with learning disabilities by affirming their right to healthy relationships and sexual expression. It promotes autonomy, dignity, and respect in place of misunderstanding and exclusion.

Sarah’s journey from social work to design began after moving to Brighton in 2013, where she discovered a passion for art. Her personal experiences – living with undiagnosed ADHD and speech challenges as a child – alongside her professional insight, fuel her commitment to advocating for the rights of people with learning disabilities.

Her hope is that the toolkit can be adopted in schools, colleges, day centres, and by learning disability teams. By creating a flexible, interactive resource, she aims to open up safe and honest conversations – helping people with learning disabilities to better understand themselves and their relationships with others.

Sarah’s work reflects the University of Brighton’s commitment to inclusive education, community impact, and creative innovation. Her project stands as a powerful example of how design can challenge inequality and foster social change.

The public can see Sarah’s work alongside projects from students across Animation, Games Art and Design, Film, Photography, Fine Art, Graphic Design, Fashion, and more at the University of Brighton’s Graduate Show, open until 8 June 2025.

For details on this and other summer shows, please visit University of Brighton Summer Shows and get in touch with any requests or enquiries.

After the Graduate Show has ended, Sarah’s work will be featured at New Designers 2025, held in London between 2-5 July.