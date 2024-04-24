Speakers set to share life and career tips with Burgess Hill Girls students at Tomorrow’s Women conference

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event takes place on Friday, May 3 (6pm-8pm), and the line-up of speakers includes: vice-chancellor of the University of Brighton professor Debra Humphris, founder and CEO of 2nd Line of Defence Lisa Baskott, actress and screenwriter Holly Goss, Lib Dem Parliamentary candidate for Mid Sussex Alison Bennett, and Imperial College London senior lecturer Dr Nazila Kamaly.

The theme this year is ‘Women in Power’.

Burgess Hill Girls' Women Conference producer team: Janique Ahir, Lucia Peel, Martha Gibson, Sophia Elliot, Helena Chan, Louise Elsey, Maddie Brooke-Webb and Frankie Bell

Sixth former Sophia Elliot said: “It has been a fantastic experience working as part of the team to help produce Tomorrow’s Women 2024. We cannot wait to hear all the speaker’' life and career tips. We are sure they will be invaluable to any girls like us who are looking to make their mark on the world.”

The school said the conference is created and organised by Sixth Form students who are involved in producing every aspect of it. Free tickets are available for students in Sussex aged 14 to 18 at burgesshillgirls.com.

Head of Sixth Form at Burgess Hill Girls Iain-Regan-Smith said: “We encourage our students to be bold in their learning and life choices. The title of this year’s conference clearly reflects this characteristic as well as the ambition of our conference producers and indeed the wider Sixth Form. I have no doubt that many of them will go on to become women in power. The world will be a better place once they do.”