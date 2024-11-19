Special visitors at Springfield Infant School and Nursery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Last Monday (11th November) Springfield Infant School and Nursery welcomed two special guests to kick off our Fitness Fun week. We enjoyed a fitness assembly with YouTube sensation Jump Start Jonny in the morning and welcomed Olympic and World Championship archer Bryony Pitman in the afternoon.

Jump Start Jonny's videos do more than just get children more active – they specifically improve cardiovascular fitness, muscular strength and mental wellbeing! The children loved leaping around energising themselves ready for the day.

It was wonderful to welcome Jump Start Jonny back to Springfield and he was truly excited to return and reconnect with everyone!

In the afternoon we were fascinated to hear all about Bryony Pitman’s life, how she became an archer and had represented Great Britain at the World Championships and Olympics.

Meeting the children

The children enjoyed looking at her bow and arrows and loved hearing how she trained with her dog.

Mrs Wycherley said “Jump Start Jonny was amazing and started off our week with tremendous energy. The children loved him. Bryony was inspirational and our children were going home wanting to be archers! We felt privileged to have her come to Springfield.”

Violet aged 5 said “I’m a fan of Jump Start Jonny, I liked that he said Whoopa! We learn exercises to keep us strong and healthy. I like star jumps.”

Stan, aged 6 said “Bryony had a blue bow that I picked up. It was quite light. I would like to do what she does.”