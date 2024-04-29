Squire's Washington shows growing can be rewarding

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Each child was given a pot, compost and chitted potatoes which they were shown how to plant by a Squire’s Plant Expert at their local centre. After they had cleaned up their hands from planting, pupils enjoyed a drink and biscuit with the Squire’s team and then got ready to take their pots back to school, where they will be well-cared for over the coming months.

Returning in June, the pupils will have their potatoes weighed and will eagerly wait to see who has grown the most! The potato crop will then be turned into the freshest of chips by the Squire’s Café Bar teams – from being buried in compost to delicious chips in less than 60 minutes – so the children can enjoy eating them! The pupil who has produced the biggest potato crop will receive a special Squire’s goody bag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Squire, Chairman of Squire’s Garden Centres, comments: “This is a wonderful opportunity for local school children to get a good understanding of where food comes from – and importantly how easy it can be for them to have a go at growing their very own potatoes. Our Plant Experts love sharing their knowledge and encouraging the next generation of young growers to appreciate the fun of nurturing plants.”

Pupils from St Mary’s C of E Primary School enjoy planting up their chitted potatoes at Squire’s Washington.