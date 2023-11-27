St Leonards school rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted
Ark Little Ridge Primary Academy, in Little Ridge Avenue, was given the highest rating in all areas, namely for the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and early years provision.
In their report, inspectors said: “Pupils are overwhelmingly proud of their school. They really value how staff treat them as individuals. There are warm supportive relationships between staff and pupils across the school. As a result, pupils flourish and are aspirational in all aspects of their learning. As one pupil stated, 'we all want to be the best we can be'.
“Behaviour is impeccable. All staff have high expectations, and pupils rise to meet these exceptionally well. Pupils constantly strive to be a role model for their peers. Staff maximise every opportunity for pupils to take responsibility through leadership roles. These include becoming prefects, playtime buddies, wellbeing warriors or members of the school council.
“Pupils also respectfully share their thoughts and opinions with their peers and celebrate each other’s differences. A diverse club offer ensures that pupils’ talents and interests are carefully considered. Pupils enjoy football, netball, multi-sports, gymnastics, violin and guitar clubs. Staff are diligent in ensuring that all pupils, including those who are disadvantaged, never miss out.”
The school was also praised for its reading provision.
In their report, inspectors said: “The bespoke reading programme ensures that pupils explore interesting and diverse texts that further support their learning in different subjects. Through this, pupils develop a love of reading. Phonics lessons in early years help children to become confident and fluent readers quickly.
“Staff model sounds precisely and lead activities that enable children to practise regularly what they have learned. Early years staff use stories to help children acquire a wide vocabulary. If any pupils find learning to read more difficult, staff waste no time in giving them effective extra support.”
Ofsted added that parents were ‘overwhelmingly positive’ about the provision on offer from the school.
Principal Kate Woolley said: “I am thrilled to be the Principal of Ark Little Ridge and be part of this wonderful school community. Our school is built on a foundation of devotion and respect, with high standards and ambition for every child, which is clearly reflected in our report.”
Lorraine Clarke OBE, regional director, said: “I am absolutely delighted that Ofsted has recognised the exceptional education pupils receive at Little Ridge. Staff and pupils are an absolute credit to the school, and our parents are incredibly supportive of the work that we are doing. Along with Ark Blacklands and Ark Castledown, Ark Little Ridge continues to serve our local community by providing an education where children thrive.”