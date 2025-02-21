St Margaret’s School teams up with housebuilder for energy efficiency campaign

Pupils from St Margaret’s C of E Primary School in Angmering have joined housebuilder David Wilson Homes’ new energy efficiency campaign, taking part in a hands-on educational workshop led by environmental charity, Sussex Green Living.

To demonstrate the energy savings in its homes, David Wilson Homes has continued its ongoing partnership with Sussex Green Living by hosting an interactive session to help school pupils understand carbon footprints and heat loss, using thermal imaging cameras and games.

60 Year Four students then used materials such as cardboard and insulation to create homes to keep jacket potatoes warm, highlighting the different features new homes use to improve efficiency.

The workshop is part of a wider campaign as David Wilson Homes is partnering with local schools and community groups to help visualise the energy and water savings of its new build homes at Ecclesden Park. The partnership aims to educate and inspire young minds about sustainable living, while showcasing the energy-efficient features of the development.

David Wilson Homes use highly thermally efficient insulation and argon-filled double-glazing as standard, which allows the heat from the sun in, whilst minimising heat loss, making its homes 65% more energy efficient than an older home.

Mike Jee, Headteacher at St Margaret’s C of E Primary School, commented: “With a focus on expanding our pupil’s knowledge of sustainable living, the workshop really helped them to understand more about the efficiency of their own homes in a unique and practical way. Bringing together interactive demonstrations helped to bring these important lessons to life and we want to thank Amy from Sussex Green Living for an excellent session.”

Alex Dowling, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, commented: “As we continue our relationship with Sussex Green Living, interactive workshops like these really help to bring complicated concepts to life. We are looking forward to welcoming the students of St Margaret’s C of E Primary School to Ecclesden Park to see our energy efficiency display – which will help expand their knowledge even more. Anyone interested in finding out more can attend our open day on Saturday 8th March.”