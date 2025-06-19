St Mary’s Primary delights crowds with traditional country dancing on the Causeway, Horsham

Set against the picturesque backdrop of the cobbled Causeway, pupils from all year groups took to the street to continue a decades-old tradition that has become a highlight of the festival's opening day.

Spectators lined the street to watch the younger classes open the event with a delightful series of traditional country dances, their enthusiasm and energy setting the tone for the afternoon.

Middle classes followed with a vibrant display of maypole dancing, weaving intricate patterns with skill.

In a surprise twist, the upper classes added a modern flair to the performance with lively salsa and swing dances, breaking from tradition but thrilling the crowd with their choreography, some of which was done by the pupils themselves.

Parents, festival-goers, and passersby applauded the children’s efforts, praising the school for preserving tradition while also embracing creativity.

“It’s such a special part of the festival,” said one local resident. “You can feel the joy in the air, and seeing the children dance right here on the Causeway is a beautiful reminder of the community spirit in Horsham.”

The St Mary’s Church Flower Festival continues throughout the weekend, showcasing floral displays, serving cream teas and selling plants, with the country dancing marking a joyful beginning to the celebrations.

1 . Contributed Sycamore Class weave the 'Spider's Web' Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Holly Class perform 'Circassian Circle' Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Sycamore Class weave the 'Spider's Web' Photo: Submitted