Steyning Grammar School celebrates exceptional student success

The Sixth Form has commended the accomplishments of all students who have worked extremely hard throughout their studies. Amongst the successes included:

Violet M who achieved A in English Language, A* in Art and Design and A* in Art and Photography; she now goes on to study Art Foundation at Brighton Met.

Soibi J who achieved A* in Maths, A* in Further Maths, A in Computer Science and B in Physics - she has gained a place at University of Warwick to study Computer Science.

Alice R, Oli E, Hanna H, Charles H, Charlotte P, Luca H and Ellie R achieved a full suite of As or above in their chosen subjects.

Arthur F-D achieved Distinction* Distinction* in Health and Social Care and B in PEB has secured a degree apprenticeship with the police force.

Phoebe V achieved Distinction* Distinction* in CTEC Sport and a Distinction in Forensic Investigation; she now goes on to study Primary Teacher Education at University of Oxford Brookes.

Steyning Sixth Form offers inspirational opportunities that stimulate and develop the students both inside and outside the classroom. We pride ourselves on offering our students intellectual challenge and in-depth learning of subject areas, supported by teachers who are experts in their field, and who know their students best.

Many of the sixth form students also take up the opportunity of boarding at the Sussex School, which provides further opportunities to nurture students and develop them as well-rounded individuals both inside and outside the classroom, fully prepared to transition to life at university or in work.

The Trust prides itself on its success in supporting students to complete their studies at the sixth form, as they then go on to take their place in society as knowledgeable, erudite and principled individuals who are confident and ready to realise their ambitions.

Aidan Timmons, Headteacher at Steyning Grammar School, said: “Steyning Grammar 6th Form continues to offer excellent educational and enrichment opportunities for young people across the local area, supporting them to secure places at top universities and in exceptional careers.

"We are extremely proud of the 2025 cohort who have exceeded all expectations and we look forward to seeing them go on to study at universities of their choice, as well as undertaking apprenticeships or entering the world of work – whatever their next steps we know they will take with them their learnings and experiences during their time with us.”

Nicola Bedford, Head of Bohunt Sixth Form, said:

“We are extremely proud of all our students receiving their results today. Over the last two years, they have shown immense commitment, resilience and motivation to undertake their studies and achieve such excellent outcomes."

1 . Contributed Thomas, George, Luca, Kieren and Charlie. All the boys have received places at Bristol University and the University of West England Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Violet M Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Students celebrating Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Arthur F-D and Eva Photo: Submitted