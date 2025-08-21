Steyning Grammar School celebrates outstanding GCSE results

Students at Steyning Grammar School, part of the high achieving Bohunt Education Trust (BET), are celebrating after receiving their GCSE results, enabling them to embark on the next stage of their educational journey.

The 2025 cohort has achieved our best ever set of results, whilst demonstrating great resilience, commitment and determination during their time at the school. Students achieved excellent results in core subjects; English, Maths and Science and did exceptionally well in art, PE, RE, and photography alongside.

The accomplishments of students were celebrated across the board. Particular highlights include:

Emily N achieved 9 in maths, further maths, history, psychology, French, RE and double science as well as 8s in English literature and language and a double distinction* in creative media.

Sam W achieved 9 in biology, physics, chemistry, maths, further maths, English literature, French and history and an 8 in RE.

Mio A, Martha D and Luukas G achieved excellently across all subjects and particularly in their core subjects of English, maths and science.

Oliver P, JJ B and Amos A made the most progress across their year group, achieving excellent results.

Alongside raising over £3,000 for an orphanage in Zambia, Hannah P and Jay D achieved an excellent set of results.

Milllie M and Robbie H achieved excellent results alongside their sporting achievements, representing SGS in various sports teams in addition to their studies.

Alice, Irene and Sophia celebrate their results.

This set of results links to our school vision of ‘Flourish’ as we have seen students committed to high academic performance as well as the development of their learning character in order to succeed.

This year’s results reflect Steyning Grammar School’s commitment to BET’s ethos of ‘enjoy, respect, achieve’, which underpins the culture and outcomes of all its schools. This includes delivering unparalleled educational opportunities and highly effective teaching to nurture and develop students into becoming ‘game-changers’.

Together, BET and Steyning Grammar School aim to support young people to flourish throughout their school journeys and then on into later life, with educational, enrichment and pastoral support both inside and outside the classroom.

Aidan Timmons, Headteacher at SGS, said: “We are delighted to be celebrating our best ever set of results, proud of our students and their hugely deserved achievements. They have worked incredibly hard throughout their time with us, and it is wonderful to be celebrating with them today.

“I would like to thank our entire school community for their ongoing support as this has been the key ingredient in the success we are seeing. SGS has a proud heritage of supporting students in developing their whole character and providing the necessary tools to flourish well beyond their time with us. The grades alone are not the full story for any of our students, it is the person they are becoming that matters most of all. We look forward to seeing our students progress to the next stage of their education and fulfil their goals.

"Looking forwards we are equally excited for the future generations of Students at SGS. If you would like to know more about the School and what makes it such an exciting place to study you can visit the Towers site on 24 September and the Rock Road site on 1 October for our open events.”

Neil Strowger, Trust Leader at BET, said: “I am immensely proud of the efforts made by students across our schools. These GCSE results are testament to their hard work, dedication and resilience. Our commitment to ensuring the achievement of every student has led to these outcomes, which reflect the game-changing abilities of our students and staff and the excellence we strive for across BET.”