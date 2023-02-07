Students and staff at Steyning Grammar School’s boarding provision are celebrating after receiving a glowing Ofsted report.

Ofsted recognised the boarding provision’s work to help and protect students as ‘outstanding’ and noted how students feel safe and well cared for whilst at school, with boarders forming positive friendships across year groups.

State Boarding Schools are inspected under Ofsted’s Social Care Common Inspection Framework (SCCIF) where the vision, provision and impact of care for students is of paramount importance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report is SGS boarding provision’s first Ofsted inspection under the new National Minimum Standards (NMS) which came into force in September 2022 and is more rigorous in terms of safeguarding expectations and the impact of how students are cared for.

SGS celebrating a glowing inspection report on boarding

The report commended Director of Boarding, Mr Tom Leighton, for being regarded as a ‘role model for sensitivity, making people feel important and understanding.’ The inspectors also praised the significant impact that the boarding environment has on educational attainment and the ‘exceptional’ monitoring of boarders’ care and wellbeing.

The report praises the leadership team for having detailed knowledge of each student and ‘suitably challenging ambitions for what they can achieve.’ Whilst the inspectors also recognised that staff have ‘created an environment that is relaxed and flexible but has expectations and boundaries that most boarders accept and follow.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Whitehead, headteacher at Steyning Grammar School, said: “I am thrilled that Ofsted has recognised our boarding provision’s work to promote students’ relationships, progress and wellbeing, and noted how students feel safe and well cared for. I would like to thank everyone in our local community for their hard work, dedication and commitment to making Steyning Grammar School the superb learning environment it is today. We look forward to continuing to build on the successes already achieved in years to come.”

Chair of the Local Governing Body and Chair of the Boarding Committee, Rod Scott added: “We are very pleased with Steyning Grammar School’s boarding Ofsted report. It highlights the high-quality leadership, student progress, safety, culture and personal development that we are so proud to deliver for students at our school.