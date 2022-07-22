Steyning Grammar's newest site gets visit from MP Andrew Griffith

The Towers site, in Upper Beeding, has just seen the end of its first academic year as part of Steyning Grammar.

Mr Griffith met new head teacher Adam Whitehead, who joined Steyning Grammar in April, and Neil Strowger, trust leader of the Bohunt Education Trust, the academy trust which Steyning Grammar School joined in 2020.

The MP had previously visited The Towers just after the school had taken over the lease, when it was a building empty of children and furniture.

Thanks to the generosity of Business2Schools – a charity which distributes unwanted office furniture and IT equipment by donating it to schools – the classrooms are now smartly kitted out.

The Towers opened its doors to pupils in September, replacing the former Church Street site in Steyning, which was no longer fit for purpose and is to be sold.

Mr Griffith said: “It was great to revisit The Towers and to see it fully up and running. I am pleased that their first year at the new building has been a smooth transition.

“I am also delighted that Steyning Grammar School is set to receive significant funding from the Department of Education’s school rebuilding programme, one of 61 schools nationally to receive an award.