A group of 30 students from years nine and 10 at two schools in the Henan Province have been taking part in a two-week 'immersion visit'

A group of 30 students from years nine and 10 at two schools in the Henan Province have been taking part in a 'immersion visit', attending lessons, playing sports and taking part in extracurricular activities.

Headteacher Adam Whitehead told the visitors: "We hope your time in our country will be filled with unforgettable experiences and making some meaningful connections. The friendships you forge in your time here will cross the borders and will foster a better sense of our global community."

The group has been based at the school’s boarding house and each Chinese student was assigned a Steyning buddy of a similar age to accompany them to lessons.

Mr Whitehead urged the Steyning students to have a go at speaking Mandarin.

He added: "Trying a different language can be nerve-wracking but nothing bad can happen if you just have a go, don’t be afraid to make some mistakes.

"Language is a very powerful tool so let’s all have a go at communicating with each other. We very much view this visit as a two-way street and would like to learn as much as we can about your culture and how you look at the world.”

At the welcome feast, students and staff enjoyed a traditional Chinese lion dance, performed by The Sussex Chinese Lion Dancers. Visits to Brighton, London, Oxford and the Harry Potter Studio Tour were also on the agenda, along with a hike on the South Downs.