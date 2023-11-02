Here are the schools in West Sussex that will be closed or have changed their opening hours amid Storm Ciarán.

Chichester College is closed to students today (Thursday, November 2), due to anticipated travel disruption and severe weather conditions linked to Storm Ciarán.

Learning will be delivered online and course tutors will be in contact with students directly, with information about changes to their classes.

The college will be open for staff who are able to come in, but those who are unable to travel will be able to work from home and should liaise with their managers to make the appropriate arrangements.

Onsite classes will return on Friday (November 3) at college, as normal.

Tanbridge House School in Horsham School will start at the later time of 9.30am this morning. Those travelling on buses will arrive at the normal time and will be supervised by staff already on site.

Tanbridge has advised parents and students to check their emails for more details and look out for further updates around 8.45am.

Thomas Bennet Community College in Crawley will be closed due to the severe weather warning. The school said it will see students back on Friday.

Storm Ciarán hit Sussex in the early hours of November 2 morning. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

Holy Trinity School in Crawley will also be closed today due to adverse weather conditions ‘as detailed in Rev Millwood’s email to parents’ yesterday. The school will be open on Friday as normal.

St Wilfrid’s Catholic School in Crawley is also shut today due to adverse weather conditions ‘as detailed in Mr Ferry's email to parents’. The school will be open on Friday as normal but if this should change then this will be communicated via email/school website/social media.