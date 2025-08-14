Student run India Day to raise funds for Goa Day Centre

Woodlands Meed hosted a fundraising event for the Little Acorns Day Care Centre in Goa.

The day aimed to educate our students about the culture and practices of Indian traditions whilst providing the students with a chance to contribute to a social action project and raise money for an important cause.

Our India day was a huge success there was an Indian buffet, cooked for the students by the students. Talks from parents about their culture and traditions; and an enrichment afternoon where students got to experience Indian pass times and practices such as cricket, Bollywood dance, Bollywood movies, block printing, and weaving.

The money raised will help Little Acorns cater to the children of migrant construction workers. Tourism is the main source of income in this area and during the peak tourist season people from the neighbouring states migrate to Goa in search of livelihood.

The children accompanying them are often sent to work in the market or beg in the streets. Little Acorns instead provide these children with a safe place to learn, a hot meal and help to find them a place in local schools. Their centre is desperately in need of windows so that they can continue their great work.

Our JustGiving link is below, if you'd like to help us support this worthy cause.

